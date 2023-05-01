Pedestrian hit, killed crossing Tully Road in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian crossing a major road in San Jose was struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 4:32 a.m. in the area of Tully Road and Lanai Avenue in East San Jose, just east of U.S. Highway 101.

San José Police said a blue 2007 Honda coupe was heading west on Tully Road through the intersection when it hit a woman crossing Tully northbound on Lanai Avenue outside of any marked crosswalk.

The man driving the Honda remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said this incident was the 12th fatal collision and the 13th traffic death of 2023. This is also the 10th pedestrian death of the year.

The coroner's office was to release the pedestrian's identity after notifying the woman's family.

Anyone with information about the colliwion was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.