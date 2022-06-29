Pedestrian hit by bus in Menlo Park on El Camino Real

Pedestrian hit by bus in Menlo Park along El Camino Real

MENLO PARK -- A pedestrian was hit by a bus early Wednesday morning on El Camino Real in Menlo Park, with the incident closing southbound lanes for hours.

The crash happened near the Glenwood Avenue intersection with El Camino just before 2 a.m., Menlo Park police said.

The southbound lanes of El Camino Real were closed between Encinal and Glenwood avenues until about 7:15 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and the person's condition was not immediately known.