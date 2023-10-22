Parts of the Bay Area receive light rain, with chance of rain falling by nighttime

Parts of the Bay Area received some light rain on Sunday.

There will be more chances of scattered showers toward the middle of the day, but most of the rain will be in the North Bay.

There was also light rain in south Marin County, and the National Weather Service said it stretched to Big Sur. Parts of the Inland were dry, but the area could still see some light rainfall.

In San Francisco, there was some rain, but the chances of more precipitation will fall by Sunday night to 50%.

Any chances of rain will be gone by Monday. The beginning of the week is expected to be warmer than the rest of the following work week.