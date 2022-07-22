Parents of Livermore bowling alley shooting victim thank police for arrest

LIVERMORE -- The parents of a man shot and killed at a Livermore bowling alley last weekend spoke out Thursday for the first time about the arrest of a suspect in their son's case.

Police arrested 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia Wednesday at his Lathrop home. The convicted felon is accused of fatally shooting Antonio Vargas at the Granada Bowl during a fight Saturday.

The gunfire also injured two people, one a friend of Vargas', the other a friend the gunman's.

Vargas was a DACA recipient who had recently started a carpet business in Livermore.

On Thursday, through an interpreter, Vargas' parents said they were grateful to police for all their work on the case leading to Garcia's arrest.

"He wants to thank the police department for the quick arrest of the one that took the life of their son," the interpreter said. "He wants to thank the community by way of social media, the suspect's picture was passed around and that way they were able to make a quick arrest."

Vargas' mother Leticia Vargas expressed sadness for the suspect's mother.

"She also, in a way, lost her son, but she's gonna be able to continue to see her son," she said through the interpreter. "She's not going to be able to see her son any longer. She's thankful that at least she was able to have her son for 28-years."

The parents said they will hold a local funeral service before sending their son's body to Mexico for burial.