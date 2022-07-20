Livermore police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at bowling alley

Roger Aleman Garcia Livermore Police Department

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Livermore police arrested a suspect Wednesday morning in a deadly shooting at a bowling alley that killed a 28-year man and injured two others over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house in Lathrop. He's been charged with shooting three people during a fight at Granada Bowl early Saturday evening. One of the victims – 28-year-old Livermore resident Antonio Vargas – died at the scene.

Livermore police spokesman Sgt. Steve Goard said the incident began around 6 p.m. in the bar area of the busy Granada Bowl, located at 1620 Railroad Avenue. On Monday, police confirmed Vargas was with a group of friends at the bar area of Granada Bowl when they got into a verbal altercation with Garcia.

"It started out as a fight between four individuals," Goard told reporters at a Saturday night news conference. "It ultimately led to one person shooting and fleeing the scene. Our officers arrived on scene and were able to determine that three adults were injured as a result of the shooting. Two were transported to the hospital and one victim was declared deceased at the scene."

Vargas died at the scene. Two other victims -- a 30-year-old and a 28-year-old, both residents of Livermore -- were rushed to an area hospital for treatment. Police said one of them was the suspect's friend who was struck by the gunfire and the other is a friend Vargas

Garcia is a convicted felon with an extensive prior criminal history, including assault with a deadly weapon. At the time of his arrest, he was prohibited from owning a firearm.

The owner of Granada Bowl told KPIX that Livermore police were able to quickly identify the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool. After the shooting, he never came back for it.

Officers arrested Garcia without incident. They booked him into Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on a murder and several other charges.

The case was turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Livermore Police Department at (925) 371-4790.