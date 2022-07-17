1 dead, 2 wounded in Livermore bowling alley shooting

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) -- An altercation in a Livermore bowling alley bar ended in gunfire that left one person dead, two others hospitalized in stable condition and the gunman at large.

Livermore police spokesman Sgt. Steve Goard said the incident began around 6 p.m. in the bar area of the busy Granada Bowl, located at 1620 Railroad Ave.

"It started out as a fight between four individuals," Goard told reporters at a Saturday night news conference. "It ultimately led to one person shooting and fleeing the scene. Our officers arrived on scene and were able to determine that three adults were injured as a result of the shooting. Two were transported to the hospital and one victim was declared deceased at the scene."

"One of the patrons involved pulled out a gun & fired several rounds striking 3 adult victims," Livermore police added in a tweet.

A teenager described to KPIX what he saw and said one of the persons shot was his relative.

"I was over by the vending machine and then so I heard five gunshots, and like I ran out," said the teen who wanted to remain unidentified. "And then from there, my cousin came out running, too. And she told me there was one person that died immediately, and one guy got hit in the chest, in the back, and that guy was my uncle."

Goard said the shooter and the victims "knew of each other." However, he did not say what the relationship was among the four.

The deceased victim was a 28-year-old man. His identity was not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Goard told reporters that the four were not associated with at least two birthday parties that were going on at the time, an eight-year-old girl's party and that of a 21-year-old woman. Several people at the birthday parties witnesses the shooting and told KPIX they were traumatized.

"So it's scary for everyone, including anyone who lives here," he said. "We take these things personally. It's very rare that something like this happens in Livermore."

The shooter remained at large and police have not released any suspect information. Witnesses in the crowded bowling alley were being interviewed in an effort to get a description of the shooter and investigators were also reviewing surveillance video.

The owner of Granada Bowl told KPIX he was nervous and shocked by what happened and the bowling alley would remain closed on Sunday. It was not clear when it would re-open.