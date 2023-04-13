Update: Police release image of sex assault suspect following arrest in Palo Alto, UC Berkeley attacks

PALO ALTO -- Police on Thursday released an image of the suspect arrested Tuesday for a series of sexual assault and battery cases in both Palo Alto and at the University of California, Berkeley campus.

Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno Palo Alto Police Department

Palo Alto Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno of Palm Beach, Florida. On Tuesday, UC Berkeley Police arrested Condronimpuno at Memorial Glade on campus, about 12 hours after a woman reported being assaulted near the Foothill Student Housing Complex at about 12:30 a.m.

Before his arrest, UC Berkeley Police distributed on Tuesday morning a surveillance image of a person sought in the attack at the student housing complex.

uc-berkeley-suspect UCB police photo

Investigators linked Condronimpuno to a March 9 sexual assault of a woman at the California Avenue pedestrian underpass in Palo Alto after police released a suspect sketch and distributed it to other Bay Area law enforcement agencies. UC Berkeley Police had alerted Palo Alto Police that Condronimpuno was under surveillance and after his arrest Tuesday, police investigators arrived from Palo Alto and arrested him for Sunday's attack.

Palo Alto sexual assault suspect sketch Palo Alto Police Department

Palo Alto Police said Condronimpuno's booking photo was not released Tuesday, because other law enforcement agencies were investigating the same suspect and the release could hamper those investigations. As of Tuesday morning, police confirmed the release of the photo now would no longer potentially compromise their cases.

Condronimpuno was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail Tuesday for attempted rape by force, sexual penetration by force, assault with intent to commit rape, forcible sexual battery, false imprisonment, felony battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

UC Berkeley Police said Tuesday's early-morning campus assault case may be related to the two other sexual battery cases. The first was on Wednesday, April 5th, in Eucalyptus Grove around 1:30 p.m. The second was near Stephens Hall on Sunday, April 9th, around 9:40 a.m.

In both cases, the suspect grabbed a female student's private body parts over their clothing. Police released provided photos of a suspect or suspects in the case. Police provided surveillance images of the person or persons being sought.

Surveillance video images of a suspect or suspects in two recent UC Berkeley sexual battery cases. UC Berkeley Police Department

Anyone with any information about these incidents was asked to call UC Berkeley Police at (510) 642-6760. Palo Alto Police also urged those with information to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.