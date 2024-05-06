Watch CBS News
Pacifica police arrest man on suspicion of DUI after 3-car crash

Police in Pacifica arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle collision this weekend, the department said Monday.  

Just after 5 p.m., a Pacifica police officer arrived at a three-vehicle collision on state Highway 1 near Fassler Avenue.

Two of the involved people reported minor injuries; one was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital, according to police.  

Ilan Mamontov, 29, of San Francisco, was detained and was allegedly exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication. Subsequently, Mamontov was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury, a felony. 

He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.  

