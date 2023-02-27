Overnight shooting on San Francisco's Embarcadero leaves one dead

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting along the Embarcadero early Monday morning that left a male victim dead, according to authorities.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers from the SFPD's Central Station responded to the area of Pier 5 for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a 43-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police provided medical aid and summoned paramedics, but despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department's homicide detail has taken over the investigation.

Police did not provide any possible suspect information and confirmed no arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.