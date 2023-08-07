Outside Lands brings diverse lineup to Golden Gate Park

The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival presents headliners Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters and Odesza along with a host of other acts in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend.

The 15th edition of the festival held annually in Golden Gate Park kicks of Friday with headliner Lamar on the main Lands End Stage. One of the most celebrated artists in hip-hop, he has garnered multiple Grammys and history's only Pulitzer Prize awarded to a rapper for his 2017 album DAMN. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band and Saturday headliners the Foo Fighters will be returning to play the festival for the first time since the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year while the group was touring South America. Electronic powerhouse Odesza will be the first electronic dance act to headline the main Lands End Stage at Outside Lands Sunday night.

Since its inception in 2008, Outside Lands has been one of the most hotly anticipated major concert events in California every year. In addition to the above listed headliners, the festival includes such notable acts as modern soul, hip-hop, and electronic maestros Janelle Monae, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Fisher, Lil Yachty, J.I.D. and Yaya Bey as well as indie-rock acts Lana del Rey, The 1975, Father John Misty, Interpol, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex, Soccer Mommy and Alvvays. The festival is also hosting a string of night shows starting on Thursday at smaller venues in San Francisco, including intimate (and in some cases, sold out) shows from Interpol, Soccer Mommy, Poolside and No Vacation.

While some of the electronic acts will be performing on main stages, the festival also hosts three areas focused on dance music: the SOMA Tent, which will present Claptone, Blonde:ish, Denis Sulta, Daniel Avery, Âme Live (aka Frank Wiedemann) and WhoMadeWho, the new celebration of queer and trans communities Dolores' with Nina Sky, Ms. Nina, Princess featuring Adore Delano, and Hard French x Brown Amy featuring CarrieOnDisco and the Cocktail Magic space with the annual staging of Beignets & Bounce feat. Katey Red and Brenda Buenviaje and performances by Smoked Out Soul and legendary Bay Area turntable crew the Invisibl Skratch Piklz featuring DJ Qbert, onetime Beastie Boys DJ Mixmaster Mike, D-Styles, DJ Shortkut and DJ Apollo.

The festival also brings back Grass Lands this year, a curated cannabis experience on the southern end of the Polo Field. The 21-and-over area was the first of its kind at an American music festival in 2018. In keeping with California's legalization of recreational marijuana products, the area will offer a variety of vendors discussing products and other educational activities.

The culinary side of Outside Lands has come to garner nearly as much attention as the music over the years as the festival has continued to expand the range of food offerings, culinary demonstrations and specialized areas. In addition to the long-standing cornucopia of food trucks and restaurants represented across the festival grounds as part of A Taste of the Bay Area, Outside Lands also features designated beverage areas Wine Lands and Beer Lands.

For more info on what else is going on at Outside Lands including how to buy the tickets that are still available, visit the official website. Additional tips on travel to Golden Gate Park are also available on the Outside Lands website. Additionally, BART put together an online transit guide to help attendees get too and from the festival, as has the SFMTA for those using Muni to get to the park.

Outside Lands 2023

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-3, 12 p.m. $175-$4,899

Golden Gate Park