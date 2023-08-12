Outside Lands dance music venue the SOMA Tent shut down on festival's first day over safety concerns

SAN FRANCISCO -- Organizers at the Outside Lands Music Festival announced early Friday evening that they would be closing the SOMA Tent dance venue for the safety of attendees.

The information came out in a tweet by the festival's official Twitter account. While it did not offer a reason behind the closure, the SOMA Tent is regularly one of the festival's more popular events with attendees waiting in huge lines to dance to the music of popular DJs and electronic music acts.

"For the safety of our festival audience, we are closing SOMA Tent for the remainder of the day," the tweet read. The tweet did not specify what happened at the venue or if there were any injuries.

For the safety of our festival audience, we are closing SOMA Tent for the remainder of the day. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and will provide updates when available. — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) August 11, 2023

The post also apologized for the inconvenience caused by the closure and promised additional information as it became available

Disco Lines, an American DJ and producer from Boulder, Colorado, was reportedly nearing the end his scheduled set when the tweet appeared just before 5 p.m.

So far there has been no word as to if or when the dance area would reopen or if the artists scheduled to perform there would be rescheduled to play elsewhere.