Outside Lands SOMA dance tent shut down for 2nd day in a row

The SOMA dance tent at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco was shut down Saturday afternoon for a second consecutive day because of a problem with its flooring, a spokesman said.

"After diligently monitoring the flooring throughout Saturday, we decided to close the SOMA Tent for the remainder of the afternoon out of an abundance of caution," Grace Jones said in a statement.

The tent in Golden Gate Park, described as inspired by underground nightclub culture, had been shuttered Friday afternoon "for the safety of our festival audience," according to a social media post.

The annual three-day music festival draws about 75,000 people each day, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which provides expanded service for the event.

Outside Lands' gates open Sunday for a final day at 11 a.m. Music starts at 12 p.m. and concludes at 9:40 p.m., according to the festival's website.