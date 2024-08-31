Outgoing Oakland councilwoman discusses state of the city in new interview

OAKLAND -- The upcoming general election will give crime-fatigued Oakland voters the opportunity to hit the reset button.

With three incumbents choosing not to seek re-election, voters will pick three new councilmembers and vote on whether or not to recall Mayor Sheng Thao.

One of the incumbents who decided against a second term is councilwoman Treva Reid who serves District 7.

"I've got to care for my mom and this is a tough decision and it was the right decision," Reid said.

Reid has been her mother's primary caretaker for 13 years. They live together and, with her mom's health in decline, Reid said she soon will no longer be able to devote enough of her time to her district.

"I don't know what's in store for my mother but I want her to live and thrive with that same measure of care and commitment to whatever I've got to do for her to survive this season that's really tough for her," Reid said.

Her decision to not seek re-election was a big surprise since many people thought she would easily win a second term. Her father, councilman Larry Reid, led the same district for 24 years before retiring in 2020.

"The Reid legacy has been a blessing. There's never been another family that I'm aware of that had a consecutive line (to run the same district)," Reid said. "It's historic. It's special."

Her district is also the most challenged in the city. District 7 spans from east of the Oakland Coliseum to the San Leandro border. Known as "Deep East Oakland" to some, it has consistently recorded the most homicides and shootings, compared to other parts of Oakland.

In fact, Reid lost her son Brandon to gun violence in 2013.

"We were saying 'Hey, we need help. Hey, show up with us. Hey, we need this. Hey, we need pruning and maintenance.' We're just trying to do the basics over here. And we weren't able to rally." Reid said. "There has been a failure of commitment to our district and to having our back, absolutely. I don't believe that I've failed. We've been out there. We met with the governor twice and he has shown up with us."

Reid said she repeatedly failed to get the mayor and a majority of the council to vote for more resources in her district. She said it's partly why so many businesses have left the Hegenberger Road business corridor near the airport, which is also in her district.

In-N-Out, Denny's and Hilton Hotel are just some of the businesses that recently shut down. Some blamed burglaries and robberies for driving them out.

"We feel the weight. That's my father's legacy. For decades, it took a lot for him to build up that corridor in partnership with other leaders, the Port of Oakland, the businesses," Reid said.

She maintains that the large city budget deficit and crumbling Hegenberger corridor are not the reasons why she's leaving. She said it's about putting her family first.

"I don't have any personal motivations. I gave up and sacrificed to serve in this seat for them. I didn't come here because I needed something. I came here to give everything that I've got," Reid said.

Four candidates are running to replace Reid. She has not publicly endorsed anyone. She will remain in office until the new council person is sworn in next January.