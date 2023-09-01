Outer Richmond stunned by killing of corner store worker

SAN FRANCISCO - Residents of San Francisco's Outer Richmond district are reeling after the sudden, tragic death of a local fixture following a violent robbery.

"I'm shaken. This doesn't happen in this neighborhood," said Drew Min.

Residents like Min are struggling to come to terms with the tragic death of Johannes Teweled, affectionately known as John. Just two days ago, John passed away after being brutally attacked with a bat during a robbery last week.

"We're going to have a table right here with material for people to write their messages for John and his family. We'll have speakers - people who have been affected by this incident," Min explained.

John's passing has prompted a united response from the neighborhood. Drew, along with fellow neighbors, organized a memorial to pay tribute to John's memory. A beloved figure in the community, John worked at a local store for three years and became an integral part of the neighborhood.

"He was an incredibly hard worker. Always kind. You can see all the love in those letters. He was a great guy, "Min added.

Tragedy struck last Thursday when John sustained a brain injury while attempting to thwart a thief during his shift as a store clerk.

"I was born and raised here, and I can't remember a time when something this violent happened, and it's shaken everyone up. I live with an elderly mother, and she doesn't feel safe walking in this neighborhood either, and she's been here for more than 30 years," Min explained.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed on Wednesday that no arrests have been made thus far.

Presently, a picture serves as the sole lead to apprehend the suspect.

The store owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, expressed hope that the memorial will exert pressure on authorities to apprehend John's attacker.