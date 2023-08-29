San Francisco man beaten, hospitalized after trying to stop thief

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco man is fighting for his life after his family says he was badly beaten while working on Thursday night.

Yowhannes Tewolde works at the Richmond Market in San Francisco. San Francisco Police said officers responded to the 3900 block of Balboa Street to investigate a reported robbery and aggravated assault.

Yowhannes' daughter, Meron Tewolde, said her father was working when someone walked in and stole water. She said the person tried to steal beer too. That's when Yowhannes tried stopping them.

Meron said he was beaten with a bat.

"Loyal, trustworthy person, he treated that store like it was his. It makes no sense why he would try to stop the guy, if that was me, I would have let him steal whatever he wanted to steal, but my dad has such honor," Meron said.

San Francisco Police said, when officers arrived, they located a 60-year-old victim on the ground unconscious. He was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

"The neighbors, the neighbors heard something going on, she came, called 911, was there holding his hand until he got to the hospital," Meron said.

Meron added that her father is not doing well.

Cards and flowers have been left for Yowhannes. Residents in the area know him as John. A note outside the store reads, "Praying 4 ur full recovery and justice John. We (heart) you and Nancy."

Nancy is known as John's cat. She hangs out inside the store. Customers know both of them.

Marjan Philhour lives in the area and is also the co-founder of the Balboa Village Merchants Association.

"We live a block away, to be able to come here and play with a super cute cat, get an ice cream cone, and talk to him, he was always very friendly," Philhour said.

Philhour was born in the area and is now raising her three kids there too.

"This was the first place I let my kids walk at night because it was right up the block," she said.

However, she doesn't feel as safe anymore. She said she's more vigilant and thinks twice about letting her daughters walk up the street.

Meron said her dad loves the neighborhood.

"So much, who works seven days a week when you don't need to work. He just got out of surgery; I told him not to work, I have a job, I can support them, he put me through college so I can help them out," Meron said. "He still works, and then this happens. This makes no sense."

His family wants justice, but most of all, they want him to get better. And they want people to pray for him.

Local residents have started a fundraiser for the family.

SFPD said no arrests have been made and that it is in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call SFPD.