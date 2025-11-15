Victim in Outer Richmond shooting last weekend was hit by stray bullet while in his condo

Some people living in Outer Richmond near Ocean Beach are still shaken up after a shooting last Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Fulton Street and Great Highway, where five people were shot, including four juveniles. One was a 35-year-old man who was hit by a stray bullet that went through the window of his building.

"That's terrifying, really," said Kris Jost. "To think that anybody looking out their windows could get shot."

Jost lives in the same condo complex as the victim, just above him.

He says that the man was looking out his window facing Fulton Street last Saturday night, when he was hit by a stray bullet.

Just moments before the shooting, Jost was looking out his window as well.

"I was just in the house, sitting on the couch and I heard a big commotion out on the street, so I looked out the window," Jost said, recalling what happened a week ago.

He was going to ask them to be quiet, but saw a big crowd of people, and decided it was safest not to intervene.

"I sat back down on the couch and within a couple of minutes heard what sounded like cherry bombs," Jost explained. "Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop."

After that, he went back to the window and saw the aftermath.

"There were just people screaming, a few people moaning in the streets," Jost said. "Lying down on the sidewalk. It was scary."

At that time, he didn't realize one of the victims was his neighbor.

Other neighbors started an online fundraiser to help cover his medical expenses. The fundraiser says one of the bullets hit Nathan in the abdomen. He needed three surgeries and lost one of his kidneys and a section of his bowel.

Jost knows this one incident will change his neighbor's life forever.

"That's tragic," said Jost. "That's a lifelong liability."

Another neighbor, who just wants to go by Andrew, says he saw a video of the fight that happened across the street before the shooting. He wonders why people would engage in this type of behavior.

"Why," Andrew questioned. "Really was that serious that you needed to beat somebody senseless and then shoot a bunch of people over it? Just back off from a situation and leave."

Jost says he's lived here for 18 years and has usually felt safe, but he admits he will be altering his behavior slightly after this experience.

"When there are large crowds out, boisterous crowds, maybe stay away from the windows," Jost said. "Be cautious. But I don't care to live in fear or paranoia."