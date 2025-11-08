Multiple people shot near San Francisco's Ocean Beach, police say

Multiple people were shot near San Francisco's Ocean Beach Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Fulton Street and Great Highway in the Outer Richmond area shortly before 9 p.m., where they said they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered aid.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene, saying they treated five people and transported them to the hospital. Police said the victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident appears to be isolated and there is no general threat to the public, police said.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.