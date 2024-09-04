Martinez man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with a knife at Orinda BART station
BART police arrested a Martinez man late Tuesday night who allegedly stabbed a victim at the Orinda BART station, authorities said.
BART police said the victim suffered a wound to his upper arm at approximately 11:58 p.m. but is expected to survive.
The @SFBARTalert account on X posted about a delay on the Antioch line due to police activity at around 12:10 a.m. Those delays persisted for about 25 minutes.
Police said they arrested a suspect -- 50-year-old Martinez resident Greig Jentons -- and took him to the Martinez Detention Facility.
Authorities did not provide any details regarding what led up to the incident.