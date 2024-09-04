Watch CBS News
Crime

Martinez man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with a knife at Orinda BART station

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition - 9/4/24
PIX Now morning edition - 9/4/24 12:00

BART police arrested a Martinez man late Tuesday night who allegedly stabbed a victim at the Orinda BART station, authorities said. 

BART police said the victim suffered a wound to his upper arm at approximately 11:58 p.m. but is expected to survive.

The @SFBARTalert account on X posted about a delay on the Antioch line due to police activity at around 12:10 a.m. Those delays persisted for about 25 minutes.

Police said they arrested a suspect -- 50-year-old Martinez resident Greig Jentons -- and took him to the Martinez Detention Facility. 

Authorities did not provide any details regarding what led up to the incident.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.