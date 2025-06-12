Barbie maker Mattel and OpenAI partner to develop AI-powered toys

Barbie maker Mattel is partnering with OpenAI to develop generative AI-powered toys and games, as the new technology disrupts a wide range of industries, Mattel announced Thursday.

Mattel billed the alliance as a "strategic collaboration to support AI-powered products and experiences based on Mattels' brands." It added that the pair would likely announce their first product later this year, as the toymaker strives to get ahead of the AI curve.

The collaboration will combine Mattel's most well-known brands — including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl and more — with OpenAI's generative AI capabilities to develop new types of products and experiences, the companies said.

"By using OpenAI's technology, Mattel will bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences with an emphasis on innovation, privacy and safety," Mattel said in the statement. It added that any AI woven into toys or games would be used in a safe and secure manner.

On the corporate front, Mattel said it plans to leverage OpenAI's business tools including ChatGPT Enterprise — an enhanced version of ChatGPT designed for businesses — to power new product development.

The collaboration is yet another signal that virtually no field is insulated from disruption by AI. Mattel touts OpenAI's tools as having the ability to improve both its business operations and enhance its product development processes. Initially promoted as a way to automate mundane tasks and free up humans to do more creative jobs, generative AI tools are becoming increasingly sophisticated and capable of doing more than just rote work.

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said the company is "pleased to work with Mattel as it moves to introduce thoughtful AI-powered experiences and products into its iconic brands, while also providing its employees the benefits of ChatGPT."

"With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity and companywide transformation at scale," he added in a statement.

Amid flagging toy sales, Mattel has leveraged its intellectual property to produce other forms of entertainment, including movies, television and mobile games. The company's studio arm has a slate of more than a dozen films planned based on its famous toy brands, following the success of its 2023 "Barbie" movie.

Mattel is also among a number of large U.S. retailers that have pulled their financial guidance amid ongoing economic uncertainty. Last month, Mattel paused its full-year guidance for 2025 citing tariff-driven uncertainty. The company also said it would raise prices on some goods to offset added costs form tariffs.