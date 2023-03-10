Newborn found in gas station trashcan in Fullerton

Newborn baby found in gas station bathroom in Fullerton Newborn baby found in gas station bathroom in Fullerton 02:29

A one-hour-old baby was reportedly found inside of a gas station trashcan in Fullerton on Thursday, prompting authorities to search for the baby's birth mother.

According to Metro Cities Fire Authority, crews were called to the Chevron gas station located in the 900 block of Orangethorpe Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. after a baby boy was found inside of a trashcan in the bathroom.

The baby, located by an employee of the gas station, was inside of a bag that had been placed in the trashcan.

Firefighters took the baby to a nearby children's hospital in the City of Orange. The newborn is said to be in stable, but critical, condition.

It was unclear if the baby's mother, who has yet to be located, had given birth at the gas station.

"I think that would be a tragic event for anybody who was put in that situation," said Fullerton Police Department Sergeant Ryan O'Neil, who also noted that parents have 72 hours to safely surrender their child after its birth.

Authorities are scouring over security video to determine if they can locate the mother.

For more information on the Safely Surrendered Baby Program, including the laws and process involved, visit the California State Government Department of Social Services website.