At least one dead in multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-80 at Carquinez Bridge

At least one person died in a pile-up on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Contra Costa County early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 3:50 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision on I-80's eastbound lanes near the Carquinez Bridge and the eastbound Pomono Street off-ramp in the unincorporated town of Crockett.

Patrol officers said at least four vehicles were involved in the collision, including a big-rig.

CHP issued a traffic alert and said that all lanes would remained closed for approximately an hour at around 4:30 a.m.

***TRAFFIC ALERT*** E/B I-80 west of the Carquinez Bridge, all lanes are blocked due to a crash. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway to Cummings Skyway. ETO is approximately 1 hour. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/WFKefLJntO — CHP Contra Costa (@CHP_ContraCosta) March 27, 2025

According to the CHP, a coroner was called nearly an hour after the crash, which shut down eastbound lanes of the freeway west of the Carquinez Bridge.