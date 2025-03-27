Watch CBS News
At least one dead in multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-80 at Carquinez Bridge

At least one person died in a pile-up on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Contra Costa County early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 3:50 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision on I-80's eastbound lanes near the Carquinez Bridge and the eastbound Pomono Street off-ramp in the unincorporated town of Crockett. 

Patrol officers said at least four vehicles were involved in the collision, including a big-rig.

CHP issued a traffic alert and said that all lanes would remained closed for approximately an hour at around 4:30 a.m.

According to the CHP, a coroner was called nearly an hour after the crash, which shut down eastbound lanes of the freeway west of the Carquinez Bridge.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

