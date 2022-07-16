One dead in fatality on Hwy 24 in Orinda Friday night
ORINDA –The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on eastbound State Highway 24 in Orinda.
The incident was first reported Friday at 11:07 p.m. on the highway near the Camino Pablo off-ramp, according to the CHP.
The CHP is reporting the incident involves a vehicle and a pedestrian.
A Sig-alert was issued at 11:25 p.m., and all eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily blocked.
As of Saturday at 12:22 a.m., one eastbound lane had reopened to traffic. The rest of the eastbound lanes were subsequently reopened.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.