One dead in fatality on Hwy 24 in Orinda Friday night

ORINDA –The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on eastbound State Highway 24 in Orinda.

The incident was first reported Friday at 11:07 p.m. on the highway near the Camino Pablo off-ramp, according to the CHP.

The CHP is reporting the incident involves a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A Sig-alert was issued at 11:25 p.m., and all eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily blocked.

As of Saturday at 12:22 a.m., one eastbound lane had reopened to traffic. The rest of the eastbound lanes were subsequently reopened.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.