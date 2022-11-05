One dead in fatal shooting near Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left one victim dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Oakland Police Department issued a press release about the shooting early Friday evening. Police said the incident occurred Friday just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of 81st Avenue near San Leandro Street and a few blocks from the Oakland Coliseum.

Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and provided medical aid to the victim until paramedic personnel got to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but were pronounced deceased after arrival.

The OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.