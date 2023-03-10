Watch CBS News
Obstruction on tracks suspends BART service between Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte stations

/ CBS San Francisco

RICHMOND -- BART service was stopped between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations because of an obstruction on the tracks.

BART said AC Transit was providing bus service between the stations on the 72M route.

There was no immediate word on when the station would be reopened.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 9:41 AM

