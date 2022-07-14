Oakley woman accused of lewd acts with teens, charged with 21 felonies

OAKLEY – A woman in eastern Contra Costa County is facing nearly two dozen felony charges for allegedly engaging in lewd acts with multiple teen boys and police believe there may be more victims.

Police in Oakley said they began investigating the woman in March after receiving a report involving lewd and lascivious acts between the suspect and a juvenile male victim.

After conducting several interviews and executing search warrants, a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect engaged in multiple lewd acts with the victim and several other males between the ages of 13 and 16. Police said the incidents took place between January and March of this year.

The suspect is believed to have met the victims through family, friends or acquaintances.

On May 11, police arrested the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jennifer Decarlo of Oakley. The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has filed 21 felony charges against Decarlo.

According to jail records, Decarlo remains in the Martinez Detention Facility on $1.16 million bail. Decarlo's next court appearance is scheduled for August 10.

Police believe there may be additional victims of Decarlo. Anyone who has been victimized are being urged to contact Detective Minister of the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8822 or the department's dispatch at 925-625-8060.