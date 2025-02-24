Oakley man arrested in 2023 hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

More than a year after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in eastern Contra Costa County, authorities announced an arrest in the case.

Oakley police said Monday that 57-year-old Timmy Lee Hudson of Oakley was arrested on Feb. 20 near Sellers Avenue and Golden State Parkway on an arrest warrant. Hudson was arrested in connection with a Dec. 17, 2023 hit-and-run that killed a man near Bridgehead Road on Main Street.

According to a police account at the time, officers located the victim lying in the road next to a bicycle and that the suspect vehicle had fled the scene shortly after midnight. The victim had apparently been riding home after finishing work.

Police said the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Following months of investigation, investigators identified Hudson as the suspect. The case was presented to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office and an arrest warrant was issued.

"I am proud of the tenacious dedication all of the officers who were involved in this case put into this investigation," Police Chief Paul Beard said in a statement Monday. "Everything from the initial scene investigation, immediate follow-up investigations, the longer detail-oriented investigations and the careful planning that went into a safe apprehension of Mr. Hudson were all done in explementary fashion."

Hudson was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run causing injury.

"I know this arrest cannot undo the sad results of what lead to this case, but I do hope it can bring some amount of closure to the loved ones of the victim," the chief went on to say.

According to jail records, Hudson is being held on $800,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.