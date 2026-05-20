Man accused of New Zealand murder found guilty in Bay Area shooting, authorities say

A man wanted for murder in New Zealand has been convicted in a shooting that injured a man in East Bay city of Oakley, prosecutors said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury convicted 26-year-old Tanginoa Pahulu Tangi of Hayward on Monday. Tangi was found guilty of attempted murder with premeditation, shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless evasion and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an Aug. 27, 2025 attack.

"This conviction reflects the outstanding work of our entire team, and we are grateful to everyone who helped bring justice for the victim in this case," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement.

According to evidence presented at trial, Tangi drove from Alameda County to Oakley and waited outside the victim's home for three hours until he arrived. Tangi then approached the victim's vehicle and fired 17 shots at close range.

The victim survived the shooting.

Tangi fled the scene and disposed of the weapon, prosecutors said. After being spotted by Contra Costa sheriff's deputy, Tangi led authorities on an 11-mile high-speed chase before he was arrested.

Prosecutors said Tangi is also wanted by authorities in New Zealand, where he is accused of murdering a courier in Auckland, the country's most populous city.

According to Radio New Zealand, Tangi has been charged in the Aug. 2024 killing of Tuipulotu Vi. Court documents allege Tangi was sent halfway around the world by a US-based organized criminal group to carry out a killing.

Vi was not the intended target, authorities said. Two others have been charged in the case.

The group, which consisted of both U.S. and New Zealand citizens, is accused of importing and selling methamphetamine in the South Pacific nation, along with trafficking firearms.

Contra Costa County prosecutors said Tangi's sentencing in the Oakley case will happen at a future date.