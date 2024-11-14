Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown announces initial 2025 line-up including headliners Devo

Organizers behind Oakland beloved punk-rock festival the Mosswood Meltdown made their initial 2025 line-up announcement Thursday, confirming return appearances by Devo, Osees and The Exploding Hearts.

The initial line-up also will include the first Oakland appearance by noted local rapper Kreayshawn ("Gucci Gucci," "Go Hard," "Bumpin Bumpin") in a decade and celebrated Belgian punk band The Kids. Offering up two full days of unhinged punk mayhem in Mosswood Park, the festival put on by Bay Area garage-rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters. Early bird tickets already went on sale for the festival prior to the announcement, but the festival website is offering special, limited holiday pricing for passes starting at $119 while supplies last.

Mosswood Meltdown 2025 line-up announcement. Mosswood Meltdown

Influential and subversive punk/new wave pioneers Devo previously headlined the festival in 2018, while psych/punk favorites Osees have performed numerous times. Additionally, the festival will be moving to a later date. While it frequently has been held early in July and had previously announced next year's event would fall on July 12-13, the line-up announcement said the festival would now be held on the following weekend of July 19-20. The promoters also released the following statement about the festival:

"Oakland California, November 2024. A town without a Mayor, a D.A., or a major sports team. Our city has lost so much, but we haven't lost the soul of the people. Here at Oakland CA's Mosswood Meltdown Music Fest, we celebrate our own heroes. We elect John Waters, the Prince of Puke, to preside over our festivities.

In real time we've witnessed De-evolution on a world stage, so this year we'll be hosting the pioneers of De-Evolutionary theory, legendary art punk band, DEVO, from Akron Ohio, as well as San Francisco legends, Osees, The Queen of Oakland, Kreayshawn, Portland's only Rock n Roll band, The Exploding Hearts, and bloody Belgium's The Kids!

In the face of disasters, Oakland CA is resilient. Thanks for helping support independent music and arts in our community."