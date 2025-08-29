Founder of Oakland vegan soul food restaurant keeps dream alive with new location

In the heart of Oakland's Jack London Square, the aroma of bold Louisiana spices floats out of a kitchen where tradition meets transformation.

This is Souley Vegan, and behind it is Tamearra Dyson—a woman who turned $27, no culinary experience, and a dream into a nationally recognized restaurant.

"I turned vegan myself when I was 17," Dyson says. "I just dreamt of introducing something to the world that I felt it had not yet seen."

She opened Souley Vegan in 2009—before vegan soul food was trending. With zero investors and a background in healthcare, Dyson walked away from a promising medical career to pursue a deeper calling.

It wasn't easy. She lost her apartment, her car—nearly everything—except her determination.

"I bootstrapped everything," she says. "But I stayed forward with my dream."

That persistence paid off. Over the next 14 years, Dyson grew her business into a cultural force—earning national press and even beating Iron Chef Bobby Flay on TV.

Now, as she opens a new Souley Vegan location, Dyson continues to uplift her community. She's built a team from the ground up, mentoring people like Jordan, her sous chef, who had no formal culinary training but found his calling in her kitchen.

"Our flavor profile is specific to New Orleans," Dyson says. "It's a tribute to my grandfather, Jimmy Williams, who moved from Louisiana to California and took care of everybody."

The new location at 101 Broadway in Jack London Square is currently in soft launch, open Fridays through Sundays. A grand opening is planned for later this year.