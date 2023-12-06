Some Oakland Unified parents voice concerns ahead of pro-Palestinian "teach-in"

OAKLAND — Parents of Oakland Unified School District students weighed whether to take their children to school on Wednesday or keep them home as an unknown number of teachers are set to stage a "teach-in" highlighting pro-Palestinian materials.

"Rationally, I'm not worried. Emotionally everything has me worried right now," David Furfero told CBS News Bay Area on Tuesday.

The father of a Montclair Elementary School second grader, his mind was split the evening before.

"We want our daughter to be a critical thinker, we want her to know what's going on, but we also don't think that she needs to be ready for that right now. She's 8 years old. She needs her math, her English and her socialization," he explained.

Furfero said he feels helpless as a parent raising a daughter who is part Israeli, facing the possibility of her being seen or treated differently by classmates through the school year.

"Tense, unsteady," he described. "I don't know what we're supposed to do how do we as parents interject ourselves to either protect our children or give our children a sense of balance."

It's like walking a tightrope, trying to make the best choice for their child in a climate that has led his girlfriend to stop speaking to their daughter in Hebrew when in public.

A climate, he says, that has caused him to seek other schools for their daughter.

"It leaves us questioning. If not OUSD, why Oakland?" he asked, "what are we going to do here?"

• ALSO READ: Planned teach-in at Oakland schools would present Palestinian perspective to students

He's not alone.

Shira Avoth is the mother to a seventh grader at Montera Middle School. Avoth has already placed a transfer request, saying her son has experienced antisemitism in the classroom.

"Right now we're playing it day to day, to be honest with you," Avoth explained. "We're hoping that this passes but if push comes to shove, I don't want my son to be exposed to this any longer."

She says she's left the decision to attend school on Wednesday up to her son, but supports him showing up in support of his Jewish and Israeli identity.

"I'm kind of torn and so is he. Because he's proud of who he is because he wants to show up and represent," she said. "Do we stop living our lives or do we show up?"

For Furfero, he's split on the decision but is steadfast in his belief that the classroom is not the best place for any demonstration to be held.

"I understand wanting to be on the right side of history but with all the sound and fury coming from their protests, look what's happening to the community you are a part of, the community you are committed to fostering," said Furfero. "The one you swore to protect, to teach, to nurture, and just look around. Take stock of the damage you're doing here. There's a whole community of Jews in Oakland that just no longer feels safe."