Oakland teens arrested following multiple armed robberies, assaults

Oakland officers arrested three juveniles accused of assaults and armed robberies in the city recently, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department said that just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were alerted to a robbery in the area of Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. They learned that someone who withdrew money from an ATM in the area was robbed by three juveniles.

Two hours later, the same suspects were allegedly involved in a shooting and robbery in the 1700 block of 27th Avenue.

"The victim was working as a vendor when one of the armed juveniles approached and demanded the victim's belongings. The victim complied but later attempted to disarm one of them. A struggle ensued, resulting in the victim being shot," according to police.

Just before noon on Monday, police learned of a robbery in the 500 block of 24th Street. An individual was reportedly approached from behind and pushed to the ground, allowing the same juveniles to take the belongings of the victim.

Half an hour later, the suspects were involved in another armed robbery in the 3400 block of International Boulevard.

"The victim was approached by multiple individuals who took their belongings. During this incident, one of the juveniles struck the victim with a firearm," police said.

Undercover officers eventually arrested the group. They recovered a loaded firearm from the suspects, police alleged.

"Investigators are looking into the possibility that these three juveniles may be connected to a larger group involved in additional robberies throughout Oakland and are working on making additional arrests in these cases," police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3326. Those with videos or photos that could help with the investigation are asked to send these materials to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.