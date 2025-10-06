Watch CBS News
Person shot near Oakland's Lake Merritt dies from injuries

Police in Oakland have launched a homicide investigation after a person who was shot near Lake Merritt late last month died from their injuries.

Around 3 a.m. on Sep. 27, officers were called to the 1300 block of Lakeshore Avenue following reports of a shooting. Officers who arrived at the scene found evidence of a shooting, but no victims were found.

A short time later, police were notified that the victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel said listed the victim in grave condition.

On Friday, medical personnel confirmed the victim had succumbed to their injuries and died. Police said the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department's line at 510-238-7950. Photos or videos that could assist with the investigation should be emailed to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

