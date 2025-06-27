Port of Oakland attempts another airport renaming to "Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport"

SF seeks to stop Oakland airport from using new "San Francisco Bay" name

The Port of Oakland is taking another stab at incorporating "San Francisco Bay" into the official name of Oakland's airport after a court blocked its previous attempt.

On Friday, the port announced it would seek to adopt the name "Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport," which it said in a press release "reflects its strong Oakland and East Bay identity and its convenient role as a gateway to the entire San Francisco Bay Area." The port said the airport renaming is part of an effort to increase air travel and boost economic activity within Oakland and the East Bay region.

In April 2024, the port announced it would change the name of "Metropolitan Oakland International Airport" to "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport," noting at the time that many out-of-town passengers were not aware of Oakland's location in relation to the rest of the Bay Area.

The San Francisco city attorney filed suit over the name change, arguing that it infringed on the San Francisco International Airport/SFO trademark. The port filed a countersuit, saying San Francisco's lawsuit was "prematurely" filed.

In September 2024, San Francisco sought an injunction against the renaming, arguing the change had caused confusion among visitors. A month later, a judge blocked Oakland's use of "San Francisco Bay" in its name in advertising, marketing, or other airport services until the lawsuit between the two cities was resolved.

The port said the new name configuration now places "Oakland" at the forefront of the OAK brand while informing travelers that Oakland can be a logical starting point for travelers to the region.

"We are proud to be a central gateway to the Bay Area, and we're proud to embrace a name that reflects both our local roots and regional reach," said Craig Simon, the Port of Oakland's director of aviation. "'Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport' does both, putting Oakland first and highlighting our central location in the Bay Area for all visitors."

On Friday, a spokesperson for the San Francisco City Attorney's Office said the office was considering its response to the new renaming.

"We are just learning about this development and will assess any next steps to ensure San Francisco International Airport's trademark is protected," spokesperson Jen Kwart said.

The Board of Port Commissioners will consider adopting the new name at its July 10 meeting. As in the previous renaming attempt, the airport's three-letter OAK code and "I Fly OAK" branding would remain the same.