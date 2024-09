SF seeks to stop Oakland airport from using new "San Francisco Bay" name San Francisco officials filed a motion to stop Oakland International Airport from using "San Francisco Bay" in its name, claiming travelers have confused the recently renamed East Bay airport with SFO. Sooji Nam reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv