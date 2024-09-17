City files motion to stop OAK airport from using "San Francisco Bay" name

San Francisco officials filed a motion to stop Oakland International Airport from using "San Francisco Bay" in its name, claiming travelers have confused the recently renamed East Bay airport with SFO.

On Tuesday, City Attorney David Chiu sought a preliminary injunction against the city and Port of Oakland, which operates OAK airport.

"We are already seeing traveler confusion around the use of Oakland's new name," Chiu said in a statement. "This was entirely predictable and preventable."

According to Chiu, travelers intending to fly to Oakland have mistakenly booked flights to SFO since OAK changed its official name to "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport" in the spring. Travelers have also been directed to the wrong airport by digital assistants and rideshare services.

"We have observed multiple incidents of customer confusion resulting from Oakland Airport's rebranding," said SFO Airport Director Ivar Satero. "We thank the City Attorney's Office for taking this action to prevent further customer disservice at both airports."

The city attorney also claimed that mediation between Oakland and San Francisco that took place last month was "not fruitful."

"We tried to reason with Oakland officials to avoid litigation and come up with alternative names that would work for all of us. Unfortunately, those efforts were not productive, and we have no choice but to ask the court to step in and protect our trademark," Chiu went on to say.

Chiu's office had filed a lawsuit earlier this year following OAK's renaming, alleging the new name infringes on SFO's trademark. San Francisco claims it has held the federal trademark registration for San Francisco International Airport since 1954.

Port of Oakland officials approved renaming the airport in April, claiming a lack of "geographic awareness" among out of-town visitors about where Oakland is located and losing routes over the last 15 years. The port filed a countersuit against San Francisco, claiming that the name does not infringe on SFO's trademark and that no one owns or has trademark rights to the San Francisco Bay.