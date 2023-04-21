Oakland police warn of surge in violent carjackings

OAKLAND -- The Oakland police department has issued a public warning after receiving an increased in the number of reports of armed robberies and carjackings occurring citywide.

"We are issuing this safety advisory to inform you of this alarming shift," the department said in a Facebook post. "We recommend our community members take precautions to keep themselves and their property safe."

Authorities said the crimes were happening across Oakland at various hours.

In some recent cases, investigators said, armed individuals were intentionally colliding their vehicles with the vehicles of unexpected victims in hopes of getting the victim to stop.

In other incidents, the armed individuals block the victim's vehicle to prevent them from leaving. The armed individuals then rob the victims of their personal property. In some cases, the victims have also been carjacked.

The department was closely tracking this current trend, including descriptions of those responsible and their vehicles.

If you are a victim or have information regarding those who may be responsible for these violent crimes, please call 510-238-3326.

Here are some tips to reduce your risk: