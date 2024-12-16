Oakland police seize illegal cannabis, mushrooms, guns from smoke shop

Cannabis industry expects reclassification of marijuana by Justice Dept. to help business

Cannabis industry expects reclassification of marijuana by Justice Dept. to help business

Cannabis industry expects reclassification of marijuana by Justice Dept. to help business

Police in Oakland said they seized unauthorized items, including illegal cannabis and mushrooms, along with weapons, from an East Oakland smoke shop earlier this month.

On Monday, officers released details about an inspection that took place at a licensed smoke shop on the 8500 block of Bancroft Avenue on Dec. 5. Police said they began to investigate following community tips about alleged illegal activity taking place inside the establishment.

"OPD will continue to focus on educating store owners about the serious consequences associated with selling unlawful flavored tobacco products under the legal age of 21." Police said in a statement. The special enforcement provides an opportunity to keep the youth in our communities safe while holding smoke shops and business owners accountable for harmful and illegal activity.

During the inspection, officers with the Alcohol Beverage Action Tam and Eastend Foot Patrol located what was described as "large quantities" of prohibited flavored tobacco products and cannabis products. Police said the shop is not a licensed cannabis dispensary.

Items seized by police from a smoke shop on the 8500 block of Bancroft Avenue in East Oakland on Dec. 5, 2024. Oakland Police Department

Along with the tobacco and cannabis, police also located controlled substances including psilocybin mushrooms and khat. Police also seized two registered firearms, noting that it is illegal to possess controlled substances for sale while carrying firearms.

No arrests were made during the inspection. Police said the case was forwarded to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for further action.

Anyone who may information of illegal tobacco sales or sales to minors is asked to call the ABAT complaint hotline at 510-777-8677.