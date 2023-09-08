Oakland police investigating fatal Thursday night shooting

OAKLAND - Oakland police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday night in the 5100 block of East 8th Street, shortly after 11:45 PM.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who sustained a gunshot wound(s). Paramedic personnel responded to the scene to provide medical attention, and the victim was transported to an area hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Investigators from the OPD Felony Assault Section responded to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On Friday, just after 5:30 AM, the victim succumbed to their injuries. Homicide investigators responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.