Oakland police investigating drive-by shooting; victim involved in crash

Oakland police said they are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of 106th Avenue.

Police said they learned the shooting was a drive-by, and the victim was also in a vehicle. The victim had left the scene, and crashed not long after on the 10600 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

It was single-vehicle crash, according to police.

Both the suspects and the victim had left the scene by the time police got to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-238-3426.