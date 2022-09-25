Oakland police investigate two more fatal shootings Saturday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are searching for suspects in two separate fatal shootings that occurred Saturday, according to authorities.

Oakland shooting investigation (Oakland Police Department)

The first shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Police responded after a ShotSpotter activation on the 3200 block of Market Street.

Arriving officer found a shooting scene in the 900 block of Brockhurst Street, but no victims were present.

A short time later, two male adult subjects walked into area hospitals suffering from at least one gunshot wound which appears to have been sustained at the Brockhurst Street shooting scene.

One of the male shooting victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The victim who died has been identified as a 36-year old Vallejo resident. His identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The second shooting happened early Saturday evening at approximately 6:04 pm. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 6200 block of Camden Street.

Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced dead.

The deceased victim is an adult San Francisco resident. His identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Homicide detectives with the department are investigating both fatal shootings. Police did not provide any information regarding suspects in either incident.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.