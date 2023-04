PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating an illegal sideshow early Saturday morning that involved over 50 cars, authorities said.

Police responded to illegal sideshow activity in the 1600 block of Adeline Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.

There were no vehicle collisions, said police.

The sideshow remains under investigation.