Oakland police investigate homicide after body found wrapped in plastic

Police are investigating a homicide in West Oakland after a body was found reportedly wrapped in plastic in an industrial neighborhood.

Oakland police confirmed they received a call regarding a body on the 2300 block of Campbell St. just after 8:15 a.m. Arriving officers located a deceased individual. According to reports at the scene, the body was wrapped in a plastic garbage bag.

Chopper footage showed the area where the body was found cordoned off with multiple police units on the scene.

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. No details regarding the cause of death were provided.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. Additionally, if you have any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.