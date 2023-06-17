Oakland police investigate fatal Saturday-morning stabbing

OAKLAND -- A victim was stabbed to death in the early morning hours Saturday in Oakland, police said.

The stabbing happened in the 100 block of 14th Street shortly before 3 a.m., according to police.

Officers responded to the area to investigate and found a victim with a stab wound or wounds, police said.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead, according to police.

Investigators from the Oakland police department's homicide section responded to the scene to conduct a follow up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim's identity will be released after his family has been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.