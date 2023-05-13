Oakland police investigate 4 separate Saturday morning shootings

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating four separate shootings that happened in the early morning hours Saturday, according to authorities.

Oakland police responded to the first shooting on the 1400 block of 34th Avenue near the Fruitvale District, just after 2 a.m. aa officers investigated a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers located a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived to assist and transported the victim to an area hospital for additional treatment. Police said the victim's current condition was not known.

Officers also responded to a second shooting at around the same time on the 7600 block of Holly Street in the Hegenberger neighborhood after a ShotSpotter activation. Those officers arrived to find a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to provide aid and transported the victim to an area hospital. That victim is currently listed in stable condition.

The third shooting happened about 10 blocks away on the 1600 block of 85th Avenue, at 2:45 a.m. Arriving officers found a victim who sustained a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to provide aid and transported the victim to an area hospital. That victim is also currently listed in stable condition.

The fourth shooting victim was found on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue near the Clinton neighborhood just after 3:15 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel also responded to provide aid and transported the victim to an area hospital. That victim is currently listed in stable condition. Preliminary investigations determined that the shooting happened at a different location. Police are trying to locate that shooting scene.

All four incidents are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.