Shooting inside Oakland business leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

A shooting inside an International Boulevard business in Oakland left two people dead and four injured on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Chief of police Casey Johnson said that around 7:45 p.m., multiple people inside a business on the 7100 block of International Boulevard appeared to have gotten into an altercation, which led to a shooting.

Officers were first alerted to the incident by a silent alarm. They then received multiple calls about shots fired.

"It appears that the business was open. It appears individuals did enter … to conduct business, while inside it appears there was some type of altercation … which resulted in the gun firing," Johnson said.

Police said officers arrived at the business and found six people who were shot. One of them died at the scene. The other five victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died.

In total, six people were shot, and two died.

Police said one of the four surviving victims was an employee of the business and that their injury was not life-threatening.

At the time of the incident, there were two employees inside the business. The other employee was not injured.

Police said that they are considering some of the victims as suspects and that they are still investigating the possibility of it having been an attempted robbery.

At the scene, Johnson said officers had found multiple casings and several firearms.