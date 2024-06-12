Oakland police confirm homeowner arrested after fatally shooting burglary suspect

Police in Oakland on Wednesday confirmed that a homeowner who fatally shot a person trying to gain entry into their home Monday evening is in police custody, but has not yet been charged with a crime.

Authorities had previously said Tuesday morning the fatal shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on the 2500 block of 98th Ave. near the Oakland Zoo. Officers responded to the area to investigate a shooting and a residential burglary in progress.

Arriving officers found an individual who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. No further details were released by authorities at the time.

The new details were provided by acting deputy chief of investigations Frederick Shavies during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Shavies confirmed that "an individual or group of individuals attempted to enter a residence on the 2500 block of 98th Ave."

Shavies said that after trying to gain entry by several methods, the individuals scaled an exterior fence and were confronted by the homeowner "who, as it would appear, discharged his firearm, unfortunately fatally wounding one of the individuals."

After the incident, Shavies said that the homeowner was taken to OPD's homicide division and refused to give a statement, which led to him being arrested and taken to jail.

Authorities confirmed that the case has since been presented to the District attorney's office, but the homeowner has not been charged with a crime.

Shavies said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with police interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video related to the incident.

The Monday evening shooting happened after two separate early morning incidents left three teenage victims dead.