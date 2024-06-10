Early morning Oakland shootings leave 3 dead, including juvenile from San Francisco

Police in Oakland are investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that left three victims dead, including a juvenile from San Francisco, according to authorities.

The Oakland Police Department issued a press release with information regarding the two shootings Monday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person on the 900 block of Filbert St. in West Oakland just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Arriving officers found a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene to assist and the victim was pronounced deceased. OPD homicide investigators responded to take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The second shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in East Oakland on the 1300 block of 102nd Ave. after a ShotSpotter activation.

Arriving officers located an adult male victim from Antioch who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Paramedic personnel responded to the scene to provide aid and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Oakland police learned a second victim, a male juvenile from San Francisco, who arrived at an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Despite receiving treatment from hospital personnel, the victim was later pronounced deceased. That investigation has also been taken over by the OPD Homicide Section.

None of the victims have been identified pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.