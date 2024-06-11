Person fatally shot during Oakland residential burglary; 4th deadly shooting in under 24 hours

Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting near the Oakland Zoo early Monday evening that happened during a residential burglary, according to authorities.

The deadly shooting marked the fourth person killed by gunfire Monday after two separate early morning incidents left three teenage victims dead.

According to Oakland police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on the 2500 block of 98th Avenue, a few blocks west of the Oakland Zoo. Responding officers were called to the area to investigate both the shooting and a residential burglary in progress.

Arriving officers found an individual who had sustained gunshot wounds. Paramedic personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

According to online reports, the person was part of a group involved in the attempted residential burglary and got shot by someone who lived in the home being targeted. Oakland police have not confirmed those details.

OPD homicide detectives are taking the lead on the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. Additionally, if you have any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov