Oakland police confirm 2 arrests associated with tragic death by stray bullet; Suspects still sought

OAKLAND -- Authorities in Oakland on Tuesday confirmed the arrests of two men in connection with the tragic death of a Laurel District resident who was struck in her home by a stray bullet in September and asked for the public's help identifying additional suspects.

The press conference held by the Oakland Police Department and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao provided additional details on the arrests that were originally reported on Monday.

Head of the OPD homicide division Lt. Brad Baker said that three people opened fire on a passing vehicle during the deadly shooting that happened on September 15th on 38th Avenue near Masterson Street in Oakland's Laurel District. The stray bullet went into a home across the street from the incident, killing 42-year-old mother of two and longtime area resident Wing Yin Wong.

The homicide detail took over the investigation into the shooting and developed a number of leads.

"The community came forward pretty quickly in this case. There were a lot of residents and business owners in the area who helped us out with obtaining surveillance video footage – which is a big lift in any of the cases we have, but specifically this one," said Baker.

In collaboration with U.S. Marshals, on Nov. 16, Oakland police executed three search warrants in Antioch, Oakley and Oakland that resulted in two arrests and the recovery of additional evidence.

32-year-old Oakley resident Traymonn Gray was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and shooting at an occupied vehicle. 35-year-old Oakland resident Alonzo Dyer was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

Baker confirmed that police are still searching for at least two other individuals associated with the shooting and requested that the public come forward with any information that might help locate those suspects.

Mayor Thao praised the hard work of the police department in making the arrests and offered her condolences to the family, saying she had remained in close contact with family members.

"My heart continues to go out to the family and friends of Wing Yin Wong. There's nothing like losing a mother, a daughter, a wife, a partner," said Thao. "I can't even imagine what they're going through and what they've gone through."