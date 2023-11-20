Report: 2 arrested in connection with woman killed by stray bullet in Oakland's Laurel District

OAKLAND -- Two arrests have reportedly been made in connection to the death of a mother who was struck and killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in her Oakland home more than two months ago.

The East Bay Times identified the suspect in custody as 32-year-old Tramonn Gray. He has been charged with murder.

The shooting happened on September 15th on 38th Avenue near Masterson Street in the city's Laurel District. Police say a bullet flew into the home across the street, killing 42-year-old mother of two and longtime area resident Wing Wong.

Anthony Pawlowicz was inside the nearby Laurel Lounge on the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and 38th that night when shots rang out across the street.

"Earlier that day everybody was kind of nervous because there was a bunch of guys hanging out gathering their weapons, figured it was a retaliatory thing or something between factions," he said. "My friend walked by me he said they got hella guns over there."

The East Bay Times also reported a second suspect was also arrested in connection to the deadly shooting for illegally possessing a gun.

Several days after the shooting, residents came together and voiced their determination not to let violence overtake their neighborhood.

Chaz Walker, a longtime resident of the Laurel District, spoke passionately about the need for action.

"My friend's wife is dead. Oakland has been grappling with violence issues, but in the Laurel, we were somewhat insulated because we're a tight-knit community. Regardless of your race or economic status, we all work together around here," said Walker.

Walker has lived in the Laurel District for over 20 years, living just yards away from the house where the tragic incident occurred.

"We need to set an example for the rest of the city. We need to show how we can come together, support the grieving family, but also understand that it's not enough. We must pool our resources and create the conditions to prevent such tragedies from happening," he explained.